Wayne walks off on Plattsmouth in elimination game

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) - How can you not be romantic about baseball? A game that continuously gives you moment after moment tends to make you love said game. And the Wayne Blue Devils had one of those moments on Monday.

Tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning of an elimination game in the NSAA State Baseball Tournament, the Blue Devils had Alez Rodriguez in scoring position on second base.

Devin Anderson dropped down a bunt that was misplayed, so everyone is safe and Rodriguez representing the winning run was on third. Gavin Redden missed a bunt for the third strike but the pitch spurted away from the catcher, Rodriguez took off for home sliding in safely and walking off for Wayne as the Blue Devils won 3-2.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for Dakota Dunes murder apprehended in Mexico

Latest News

Heelan takes down East in game one of doubleheader
X's jump out to 3-0 start with sweep of Kansas City
Wayne Walks off to stay alive in state tournament
RHP Mitchell Verburg was named Pitcher of the Week after tossing five scoreless innings and...
“It was a total team effort” - Explorers start season on the right foot