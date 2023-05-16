Wayne walks off on Plattsmouth in elimination game

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) - How can you not be romantic about baseball? A game that continuously gives you moment after moment tends to make you love said game. And the Wayne Blue Devils had one of those moments on Monday.

Tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning of an elimination game in the NSAA State Baseball Tournament, the Blue Devils had Alez Rodriguez in scoring position on second base.

Devin Anderson dropped down a bunt that was misplayed, so everyone is safe and Rodriguez representing the winning run was on third. Gavin Redden missed a bunt for the third strike but the pitch spurted away from the catcher, Rodriguez took off for home sliding in safely and walking off for Wayne as the Blue Devils won 3-2.

