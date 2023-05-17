Allergy season is in full bloom

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The flowers are blooming, and spring is in full swing. And so is allergy season.

Allergies commonly flare up in April and May. Flowers and trees are the main cause.

Some allergy symptoms to watch out for include a runny nose, watery eyes and sneezing.

A nurse practitioner with MercyOne says you need to start taking allergy medication *before* allergy season.

“Most people start taking over-the-counter allergy medication starting at least 30 days prior to entering allergy season. Any of these medications could include Zyrtec, Allegra, even some will take Benadryl,” said Tonja Winekauf, a nurse practitioner with MercyOne.

Winekauf says in addition to over-the-counter medication, you can take other preventive measures. She suggests closing your windows, using air conditioning when possible, frequently washing your bedding and consider buying an air purifier.

