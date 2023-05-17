Another day filled with sunshine.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning we are seeing temperatures in the upper 40s and mid-to-low 50s as our wind is out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we are seeing clear skies, but we do have wildfire smoke in the air, so we are seeing a hazy to milky look to the sky this morning.

Today you can expect another sunny day with highs getting into the mid- to low-80s across the region, with the chance of it feeling a bit warmer than yesterday. The winds won’t be bad as they continue out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, but by this afternoon we will see our wind come out of the southwest. Although it will be sunny, we have smoke coming in from the wildfires in Canada, so expect a hazy look today.

Tonight, lows dip into the 50s and 60s with wind still out of the southwest, but clouds do increase as a cold front approaches from the north. On top of the increase in clouds, we will also see our rain and thunderstorm chances increase tonight. You can expect a chance of rain showers moving into the region tonight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with rain showers likely throughout the day and even the chance of a thundershower or two as well. Highs will be in the 70s across the region, with wind beginning to come out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday will be breezy and cool, with highs only in the 60s, but this weekend we will see more sunny skies and warmer weather.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

