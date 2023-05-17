Bishop Heelan marching band invited to perform at Peach Bowl

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan High School band students got a “peachy” surprise that they’ll enjoy in the next school year.

The school’s marching band learned it will perform at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in December.

Forty high schools across the country were selected to perform at the game.

Band director Jeana Larson received a letter earlier this school year from the committee, inviting the Crusaders to come march in the pregame show. At first, Larson wasn’t sure if it were real, but after calling down to Atlanta, she learned everything was “peachy keen.” “It is such a big deal, so it’s a neat thing for us,” Larson said. “It’s a tremendous honor. It’ll be a fantastic game, and to be in a stadium of that size, it’s a huge place. Our kids will get to play in front of 90,000 people.”

The band earned this trip after their “division 1″ rating at the Iowa High School Music Association competition last Friday.

Junior Cahill Kirkpatrick says that this is a tremendous opportunity for the band. “To get the honor of going down there is a true blessing just like you won’t know how much your hard work has paid off until you go to it and it’s gonna be a great experience and I’m excited,” said Kirkpatrick.

The band will also need help fundraising for the big trip. Click here to help out.

