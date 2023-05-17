Briar Cliff’s Kyler Steinborn overcomes L5 vertebrae back injury to earn Comeback Athlete of the Year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local athletes around Siouxland anticipate the start of their sports seasons every year with high hopes of accomplishing their goals.

One Briar Cliff baseball player was hoping for a big year, but then had to overcome a challenge he didn’t see coming.

Briar Cliff pitcher Kyler Steinborn hoped the 2022 season would be a big year. He earned the opportunity to start on the mound during a game at Bellevue, but everything quickly changed.

“It was just that bad of a problem that I knew something was wrong,” said Kyler Steinborn, Briar Cliff fifth-year pitcher.

After just one inning, Steinborn limped off the field with severe back pain.

“It started getting to the point where it hurt so bad that I couldn’t bear it anymore. And after the inning, I did come off the mound crying, and I couldn’t feel my legs at all really,” said Steinborn.

After multiple sets of X-rays and MRIs, Steinborn learned he had a fracture in his L5 vertebrae in his back that would end the rest of his season. At one point, both sides of his L5 vertebrae were fractured.

“I knew that the doctors were going to say you’re going to have to stop, or it could get to the point where your career could just end right there, and you can’t play anymore. So the emotions were very high after finding out that I had to stop for the season,” said Steinborn.

“He took it in stride and really got after his rehab, and look at the season he’s having now... it’s pretty incredible,” said John Nolan, Briar Cliff pitching coach.

After training hard at practice, Steinborn had to shift his focus to attacking physical therapy to heal and recover. He started physical therapy in mid-April all the way to July.

“He comes to practice with a smile on his face, joking around with his teammates. And then he just goes into work mode and is kind of off on his own doing his thing. And you never hear a complaint come out of him during the whole process,” said Nolan.

As they say, the comeback can be better than the set back. Steinborn returned for the 2023 season to post career bests in strikeouts, innings pitched, wins, and ERA. And he just so happened to hit a fastball PR at 94.4 miles per hour. His return to baseball earned him the honor of Comeback Athlete of the Year at the Champions of Character Banquet.

“To me it honestly just showed all the stuff I’ve been through and the work I’ve had to do to get back to where I was. Just to be recognized for it was just a very good blessing to me, and having all my teammates around there to help me out just made it so much better, because they’re part of the reason I got that award myself,” said Steinborn.

After completing the comeback, Steinborn steps on the mound each day grateful for the opportunity to play another season.

“I never looked back after that. I’ve just been happy to be out there again. Just giving it my all one last season. Playing with my friends once again not having to watch from the sidelines is just one of the best feelings out there,” said Steinborn.

