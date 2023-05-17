A chance of some rain returns on Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our sunny day was not as bright as it could have been as areas of smoke were sneaking into our skies over head from fires going on up in Canada.

Temperatures were still very pleasant in the 70 and 80s with not much humidity.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and western Siouxland will have a chance of seeing a few rain showers as lows head into the upper 50s.

Thursday will give us a chance of some isolated showers during the morning hours before a better chances of some rain and even thunderstorms moves in during the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

The chances of rain will be moving to the east by early in the night Thursday night with lows getting cooler in the upper 40s.

The sunshine will return on Friday but it will be a cooler day overall with highs in the mid 60s and a stronger northerly wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

We’ll then be warming back up some over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine expected.

Will the warmer weather conditions persist into next week?

I’ll have the latest on your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

