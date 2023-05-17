Impact from deer collision sends pickup mirror into SUV

A run-in with a deer led to an injury crash in eastern South Dakota Tuesday afternoon.
A run-in with a deer led to an injury crash in eastern South Dakota Tuesday afternoon.(Courtesy of Deuel County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deuel County, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A run-in with a deer led to an injury crash in eastern South Dakota Tuesday afternoon.

Deuel County emergency crews were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. on US Highway 212 near 474th Ave.

According to officials, a pickup was westbound on US Highway 212 when a deer ran into the driver’s side of the pickup, which caused the driver’s side mirror to break off the pickup.

An SUV was eastbound on US Highway 212 in the same general location. When the mirror broke off the pickup, it collided with the windshield of the SUV, which caused the windshield to shatter.

Officials report that the driver of the SUV moved onto the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the SUV received minor cuts from the windshield glass and was transported by Deuel County Ambulance to the Sanford Clear Lake Hospital.

No injuries were received by the driver or passenger of the pickup.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Flash
Dog Walk Forecast: Flash
Another day filled with sunshine.
Another day filled with sunshine.
North stars girls soccer closes out regular season with a win
Two-run seventh inning helps lift Explorers over Lake Country