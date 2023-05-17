Man pleads guilty to bank robbery in Sheldon, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Sheldon, Iowa back in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Federal court documents show on May 17 Leon Sutton, a Sheldon resident, pleaded guilty to one charge of bank robbery. As part of his plea agreement, lawyers recommend Sutton serve 8 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. A sentencing date has not been set.

Sutton’s charge stems from a bank robbery that happened on June 3, 2021, at Iowa State Bank in Sheldon. Authorities say the robbery happened at about 12 p.m. when a man wearing a mask entered the bank. Once inside, the man told the two bank tellers to fill a bag with as much cash as possible, all while threatening them with a firearm.

After the man left with the money, one of the tellers hit the alarm and local authorities responded. The FBI soon took over the investigation and identified Sutton as the robber through security footage and statements from the bank tellers. Sutton was eventually found and arrested in Chicago in March 2023.

