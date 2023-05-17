National report shows Iowa has second most puppy mills in the country

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent study lists Iowa second only to Missouri for the number of puppy mills in the country. The research done by the Humane Society U.S. is called ‘The Horrible Hundred’ because it shows the horrors that typically come with puppy mills and animal breeders.

The Humane Society says 240 puppy mills on its list have been shut down nationwide over the past few years. This year, the study put 13 Iowa dog breeders on the list. That’s the same number as Ohio.

Iowa’s high ranking is discerning for many humane societies and animal shelters across the state.

“Our animal welfare laws are pretty sub par. We’ve got a lot of work to do. I know the HSUS Iowa is working really hard to make changes to our laws and ordinances here, but unfortunately they’re just really far behind where we should be,” said Iowa City Animal Services Officer, Devon Strief.

In many cases puppy mills are not illegal, but according to the Humane Society, many of the conditions the animals live in are illegal. Which is why they say they’re trying to raise awareness.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.