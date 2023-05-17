New mural going up on downtown Sioux City building

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new mural is going up on one of the buildings in Sioux City’s downtown area.

The mural is being put on the side of the Heidman Law Firm Building at 1128 4th Street and should be completed by May 23.

Sarah Kleber, a partner at the Heidman Law Firm, says the mural is a gift of public art.

“We want the mural to be a striking image that a viewer will be surprised to find in an area overlooking a parking lot,” said Kleber. “We were looking for something unique and inspiring that would add an element of fun to brighten up the side of the building that used to connect to other structures.”

With input from representatives of Sioux City, Downtown Partners and local artists, Naomi Haverland of Florida was selected to paint the mural.

“Her portfolio really stood out for its artistic quality, vibrant colors and dimension,” said Kleber.

Haverland specializes in humorous and hyper-realistic portraits, and her work has been utilized by companies such as Harley Davidson, Blick Art Supply, Amazon, Microsoft, Skittles and 7-Eleven.

According to a press release, Haverland was invited to Sioux City and viewed several other area murals. After that visit, she presented several design variations on the theme of “hope, discovery and joy.”

The design selected features a young boy who is dangling a homemade paper bird out of a window opening on the side of the building. It is intended to appear three-dimensional as if the boy is actually reaching out of the building.

While this project was initiated by the Heidman Law Firm, a variety of organizations and individuals contributed to the effort.

“It truly is a community project, and we are excited to see it all come together,” said Kleber.

