North stars girls soccer closes out regular season with a win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school girls soccer regular season is winding down before the postseason gets underway as Sioux City North hosted their last home game before district play begins.

The Stars girls soccer team was in action Tuesday night hosting Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

The Stars waste no time. Early in the first half, Hannah Mogensen gives the light tap sliding it right past the keeper for the goal. Stars lead 1-0. The Stars would boot another shot at the net and it finds Mogensen right at the post and she scoots it around for yet another goal. That extends the lead to 2-0.

North would be awarded a free kick as Kailynn Thiele boots one up and Olivia Zoeller gets ahold of it for the goal.

The North Stars cruise to the win 4-1.

