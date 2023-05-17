Sioux City resdidents frustrated with waste bin replacement process

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New garbage and recycling bins are being delivered throughout Sioux City, but several people we have spoken to went days with no new bins after their old ones were picked up.

“I called Gil hauling Thursday afternoon. I said where’s our cans? They said Friday we’ll expedite your cans. Friday came and went still no cans call them on Monday, and said it was unacceptable. We want our garbage cans finally Monday by 1130. They delivered our cans,” Toni Ostrihonsky, a resident on Fairmount Street in Sioux City said.

For some Morningside residents like Ostrihonsky they had their old trash bins picked up on Thursday but they did not receive their new bins until Monday causing several bags of trash to accumulate in their home.

Ortrihonsky has lived in her home on Fairmount Street for over 30 years... her neighbor across the street Bob Angerman also had frustration after not having bins through the weekend.

“Everybody was complaining, you know, we’re, we’re the lucky ones. We got them in four days. People around here been without it for two to three weeks. What are they supposed to do with their trash,” Bob Angerman of Sioux City said.

Additionally, one person who lives on South Helen Street had their trash bins removed Thursday and as of Tuesday they had still not received their new bins

KTIV received a statement from Gill Hauling which in part said,

“The largest challenge to deploy these new carts while still providing weekly service is ensuring the simultaneous removal of the old carts and delivery of the new carts. Sierra has hired two outside subcontractors to provide this service. The project started two weeks ago and is on schedule to be completed in late June, with over 17,000 of the old carts already replaced.”

In total close to 68,000 bins will be replaced throughout Sioux City.

