Sioux City’s Boys and Girls Club hold cat and dog food pantry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City teens are making a difference by helping people provide food for their furry friends.

Boys and Girls Club in Sioux City teamed up with the non-profit organization, ‘Locks 4 Paws’ to provide free dog and cat food to those in need.

They started the food pantry in April as a way for the teens in the club to help out in the community.

People can pull up to the Girls and Boys Club teen building to receive the food. Teens at the club work together to help organize and hand out the food.

One teen shared why they created the pantry.

“One of our staff members here had a cousin and they lead a non-profitable organization and we partnered with them to help them out. And it feels good because some people can’t really afford it,” said Ambrosio Gonzalez, a teen volunteer.

Their dog and cat food pantry is open every 3rd Tuesday and Thursday of the month.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.