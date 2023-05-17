Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Commission holds District Walking Tour during Historic Preservation Week

Tom Munson guides Siouxlanders down Virginia Street
Tom Munson guides Siouxlanders down Virginia Street(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every year, Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Commission holds a walking tour during Historic Preservation Week that highlights different historical spots in Sioux City.

This year, they highlighted Virginia and Court Street in lieu of Rocklin Manufacturing Company winning the ‘Treasure of Sioux City’ award.

One company every year wins the award as a way to them for their effort in preserving Sioux City’s historical buildings.

The goal of not only the tour, but the entire week, is to increase awareness of historic preservation.

“Help remind people of something that they may have forgotten or teach them something entirely new,” said Sioux City Public Museum’s Archivist, Tom Munson. “This is all about learning something new or reminding others about something in their past. I always enjoy that.”

Their week will continue with a Presentation of Sioux City’s Brick Industry on Thursday and end with an Architecture Hunt and Sioux City Trivia on Saturday.

For more information about their events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank
Dustin Lynch
Country singer Dustin Lynch is coming to Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Latest News

Teens volunteer to help hand out free pet food.
Sioux City’s Boys and Girls Club hold cat and dog food pantry
The old Gill Hauling bins being collected in the Southern Hills Mall parking lot.
Sioux City resdidents frustrated with waste bin replacement process
Hinton preschoolers get hands-on agriculture lessons
Hinton preschoolers learn about the different aspects of agriculture from high school FFA...
Hinton preschoolers get hands-on agriculture lessons