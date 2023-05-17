Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Commission holds District Walking Tour during Historic Preservation Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every year, Sioux City’s Historic Preservation Commission holds a walking tour during Historic Preservation Week that highlights different historical spots in Sioux City.

This year, they highlighted Virginia and Court Street in lieu of Rocklin Manufacturing Company winning the ‘Treasure of Sioux City’ award.

One company every year wins the award as a way to them for their effort in preserving Sioux City’s historical buildings.

The goal of not only the tour, but the entire week, is to increase awareness of historic preservation.

“Help remind people of something that they may have forgotten or teach them something entirely new,” said Sioux City Public Museum’s Archivist, Tom Munson. “This is all about learning something new or reminding others about something in their past. I always enjoy that.”

Their week will continue with a Presentation of Sioux City’s Brick Industry on Thursday and end with an Architecture Hunt and Sioux City Trivia on Saturday.

For more information about their events, click here.

