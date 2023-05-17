Two-run seventh inning helps lift Explorers over Lake Country

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers are back in action for a home series with the Lake Country DockHounds. So far, it’s been a strong start for the X’s this season, and they would look to keep running on the right foot.

Starting in the bottom of the second, Kyle Kasser pops one up to center field. That one drops and Miguel Sierra is going to cruise on in to put the X’s on the board making it 1-0 Explorers.

Top of the third now, Lake Country’s Demetrius Sims takes off to steal second and he gets there safe after the ball goes a little wild. That sets up the DockHounds to score as Nick Banks gets one up and out to right field. That brings in Sims to tie this one up at one a piece.

The X’s bring in two more runs in during the 7th inning to take the win 3-1. The Explorers and DockHounds continue their series Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

