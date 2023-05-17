Video shows western Iowa police officer clinging to hood of moving car

CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) - Shocking video out of Carroll, Iowa. It’s new video released from a 2021 incident where a police officer, clung to the hood of a moving car, attempting to get the driver to stop.

Now, the body cam video is released after the driver is sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In fact, the terrifying moment when a Carroll Police Officer stepped on top of a moving car started as a simple traffic stop. Until Officer Patrick McCarty told passenger Dennis Guider Jr. there was a warrant for his arrest out of Illinois.

Then the driver gets out and Guider slides over to the driver’s seat and the car starts moving. Then McCarty pulls his gun.

The car continues to roll forward, officers yell at him to stop while Guider sits there with his hands up.

That’s when McCarty steps on top of the car.

Guider continued to drive away as several more squad cars joined the chase as McCarty hung on to the roof.

The chase only lasted for about a minute as Guider turned into a gravel lot and through a ditch where McCarty lost his grip, fell to the ground, and broke his back.

Guider pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle but claimed he feared for his life when the gun was pulled and his attorney asked the judge for leniency during sentencing claiming McCarty was never trained to step in front of a moving car.

