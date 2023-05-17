Wayne baseball comes from behind to keep season alive at NSAA state baseball tournament

Wayne scored six unanswered runs to stay alive in an elimination game.
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne Blue Devils baseball team showcased a rally for the ages at the NSAA state baseball tournament on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils were back in action with a rematch against Central City/Fullerton/Centura. The Kernels took the win in game one this past Saturday, and now everything was on the line in this elimination game where the loser goes home.

The Kernels opened up with a 7-2 lead on Tuesday night, but the Blue Devils did not give up. Wayne scored six unanswered runs to earn the 8-7 win. They now advance to face Roncalli Catholic on Wednesday at 4 p.m. It’s the Blue Devils first time back at state in 40 years.

