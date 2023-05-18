Animal Rescue League of Iowa helps remove 34 dogs from Missouri breeding operation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Animal Rescue teams from Iowa and Missouri say they removed 34 dogs from a northern Missouri breeding operation this week.

In a press release on Thursday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it worked with Wayside Waifs in Kansas City.

The operation voluntarily surrendered American Eskimo, Golden Retriever, and Labrador Retriever dogs of all ages.

The dogs will need vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, and some will even need eye and dental surgeries before they will be ready for adoption, the ARL said.

“These dogs are arriving at a time when animal shelters across the country are seeing a record high number of dogs in their care and the ARL and Wayside Waifs are no exception,” said Tom Colvin, ARL CEO.

Both the ARL and Wayside Waifs say they plan to reduce the adoption fees for dogs already in their shelters to help make room for the new arrivals.

The removal of the dogs from the Missouri operation comes just after the Humane Society released its “Horrible Hundred” report listing problematic puppy breeders across the country.

Missouri led the nation with 31 problematic dog breeders. Iowa was tied for second with Ohio, with 13.

