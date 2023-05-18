Another pleasant day with the chance of a spotty shower or two

By Jacob Howard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s with wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we have some fog developing over northern Nebraska and southern South Dakota this morning, with visibility down to less than a mile.

Today you can expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 70s and wind out of the southwest and northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. There is a small chance of seeing some spotty showers today, but we are not forecasting widespread showers. Consider yourself lucky if you see any kind of rain today.

Tonight’s lows dip down into the 40s across the region, with wind increasing up to 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the north. We will also be seeing some partly cloudy skies with some smoke returning to the forecast tonight, so we could see some smoky skies tonight as well.

On Friday, we will see a cooler and breezier day as highs only get into the 60s across the region. Our wind will be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the 50s for much of the day. The good news is that we will see mostly sunny skies.

This weekend we will see a nice rebound in temperatures as highs get into the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine.

I have more details in the attached video and more details on News 4 at Noon.

