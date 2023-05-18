Around Siouxland: Senior Living Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Center for Active Generations is having its first Senior Living Fair after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is to have 42 vendors, health screenings, employment and volunteer opportunities for seniors, blood pressure screening, door prizes with raffle and more.

The fair is free for all on May 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at 313 Cook Street.

