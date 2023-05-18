Authorities warn of scam involving fake lost child

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Law enforcement in Sioux County, Iowa is warning people about a scam going around claiming to help a lost child.

Authorities say there was a Facebook post going around falsely claiming they had found a lost child in Sioux County on Tuesday, May 16, and were trying to reunite them with the parents.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says there were no reports of a child being found on Tuesday. Instead, the purpose of the post is to “play on people’s emotions” so it would get a high number of shares online. Then, according to authorities, once the post gets enough shares, the scammer edits the post and attempts a different scam geared toward financial gain.

The sheriff’s office says to watch out for the below warning signs when on social media:

You are unable to reply to the post

The person creating the post made their own account very recently

The poster has very few, if any “local area” friends that you know

The post grammar is confusing or not written with correct grammar

When you see posts that seem to be a fake lost child scam, authorities recommend you contact your local law enforcement.

