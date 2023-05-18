Authorities warn of scam involving fake lost child

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office confirmed this post was false and was just a scam.
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Law enforcement in Sioux County, Iowa is warning people about a scam going around claiming to help a lost child.

Authorities say there was a Facebook post going around falsely claiming they had found a lost child in Sioux County on Tuesday, May 16, and were trying to reunite them with the parents.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says there were no reports of a child being found on Tuesday. Instead, the purpose of the post is to “play on people’s emotions” so it would get a high number of shares online. Then, according to authorities, once the post gets enough shares, the scammer edits the post and attempts a different scam geared toward financial gain.

The sheriff’s office says to watch out for the below warning signs when on social media:

  • You are unable to reply to the post
  • The person creating the post made their own account very recently
  • The poster has very few, if any “local area” friends that you know
  • The post grammar is confusing or not written with correct grammar

When you see posts that seem to be a fake lost child scam, authorities recommend you contact your local law enforcement.

