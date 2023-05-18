Floyd River Campsite Rock officially completed after 4 years

By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Wednesday, the Floyd River Campsite Rock was officially completed.

The rock is located near the mouth of the Floyd River and can be seen from I-29. The location is approximately where the Corps of Discovery camped after the death of Sergeant Charles Floyd.

The project first began in 2019 with the artist beginning his work in the summer of 2022. Artist, Ray “Bubba” Sorenson, who is most known for painting Freedom Rocks in each Iowa county, was hired to paint murals on the rock.

The rock stands at 7 feet tall, 7 feet wide and is now open for all to visit.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Casey Herwig
Cherokee man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident
77-year-old dies in northwest Iowa tractor crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Siouxland Chamber lobbies lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
Siouxland Chamber delegation lobbies lawmakers for funding for airport runway, wastewater treatment plant
Omaha Tribe prepares for grand opening of new “Lucky 77″ casino
Omaha Tribe prepares for grand opening of new “Lucky 77″ casino
Floyd River Campsite Rock
New mural coming to downtown Sioux City