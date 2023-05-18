Floyd River Campsite Rock officially completed after 4 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Wednesday, the Floyd River Campsite Rock was officially completed.

The rock is located near the mouth of the Floyd River and can be seen from I-29. The location is approximately where the Corps of Discovery camped after the death of Sergeant Charles Floyd.

The project first began in 2019 with the artist beginning his work in the summer of 2022. Artist, Ray “Bubba” Sorenson, who is most known for painting Freedom Rocks in each Iowa county, was hired to paint murals on the rock.

The rock stands at 7 feet tall, 7 feet wide and is now open for all to visit.

