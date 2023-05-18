Kids enjoy ‘Big Truck Night’ held by Community Action Agency of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday night, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland teamed up with Tyson, Chestermans, and Barnhart to hold the 7th “Big Truck Night.” Kids could check out fire trucks, semis, tractors, garbage trucks, race cars, and much more.

This event is a way for the Community Action Agency to connect with the community and share the programs they have. But the main goal Wednesday night was to spread awareness of their Early Childhood Programs.

After seven years, this year has been the biggest yet.

“We just had a really great response from the community. It’s always been our goal to grow this event and I think this year is our magical year,” said Jean Logan, Executive Director at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. “We’ve had just a such a great turnout.”

Families also had a chance to win door prizes and get meat donated by Tyson.

If you would like more information about the Community Action Agency’s Childhood programs, click here.

