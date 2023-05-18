Kids enjoy ‘Big Truck Night’ held by Community Action Agency of Siouxland

Bridgeport Semi
Bridgeport Semi(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday night, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland teamed up with Tyson, Chestermans, and Barnhart to hold the 7th “Big Truck Night.” Kids could check out fire trucks, semis, tractors, garbage trucks, race cars, and much more.

This event is a way for the Community Action Agency to connect with the community and share the programs they have. But the main goal Wednesday night was to spread awareness of their Early Childhood Programs.

After seven years, this year has been the biggest yet.

“We just had a really great response from the community. It’s always been our goal to grow this event and I think this year is our magical year,” said Jean Logan, Executive Director at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. “We’ve had just a such a great turnout.”

Families also had a chance to win door prizes and get meat donated by Tyson.

If you would like more information about the Community Action Agency’s Childhood programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Casey Herwig
Cherokee man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident
77-year-old dies in northwest Iowa tractor crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa
Grassley: Proposition 12 will deal “major blow” to pork producers, pork consumers in Iowa
Siouxland Chamber lobbies lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
Siouxland Chamber delegation lobbies lawmakers for funding for airport runway, wastewater treatment plant
Omaha Tribe prepares for grand opening of new “Lucky 77″ casino
Omaha Tribe prepares for grand opening of new “Lucky 77″ casino
Murals painted by Ray "Bubba" Sorenson
Floyd River Campsite Rock officially completed after 4 years