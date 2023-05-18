Lakes Area News: Spirit Lake Regional Career Academy starts programs this spring

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for the Spirit Lake Regional Career Academy at the Spirit Lake campus of Iowa Lakes Community College.

College President Scott Stokes said the academy will offer high-demand programs to high school students from Okoboji, Harris-Lake Park, Spirit Lake and Estherville-Lincoln Central. Stokes added it‘ll also allow those students to earn high school and college credits in the areas of Agribusiness Technology, Electrical Technology, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology, Certified Nursing Assistant and Patient Care

”So I would say we’ve been working with our area high schools in this area for quite some time trying to figure out a way to have a career academy like this and with the funding that the state was offering with grants it was really a good opportunity for us to kind of take some of the ideas that we had talked about with our area high schools and move those forward so then it was really, you know, High School Partnerships Department working with our area high schools on what their needs were so we could write that into a proposal grant and then move forward with getting this,” said Stokes. “So we were super excited when we found out we were going to receive this money so we could outfit this campus to meet the needs of our career academy. So we’re really excited. It turned out fabulous.”

The $1 million in funding for the academy was made possible by a grant ILCC received in 2021 from the Iowa Department of Education’s Career Academy Incentive Fund. Stokes said the academy’s health program is starting this spring, with the Ag and HVAC programs starting in the fall.

Stokes said they’re also grateful to a number of area businesses and industries, who also gave input and donated equipment to the academy.

