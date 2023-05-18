Lawton-Bronson teacher promoting active learning

BRONSON, Iowa (KTIV) -Some students get restless or fidget while they do their school work -- and that can affect how they learn.

“I have very active boys this year and I used to have them walk up and down the hallways reading their books to get them moving,” said Lawton-Bronson Elementary teacher Stephanie Doscher.

Studies show active learning can be effective in a classroom setting.

“Active learning is very important these days. There are a lot of kids not only in this class but throughout the schools that need to be moving throughout their learning.” Stephanie Doscher

This school year, Mrs. Doscher has active learning tools in her classroom. She has standing desks, chairs with bouncers on the feet, and a bicycle desk.

“I came up with the idea of the bicycle desk so now they can just get on the bike and pedal away and read their books and do their math,” said Mrs. Doscher. “The stand-up desks do the same thing. They can stand and turn and do all that fun stuff.”

Pedaling and writing might be tricky for some -- but third-grader Michael Mesz has it down.

“It just distracts you and makes it easier to do my work,” said Mesz. “A lot of times it just wastes my energy.”

Mrs. Doscher’s fidget fixers are spreading around the school.

“I have a few other teachers getting more stand-up desks in their room. I offer the bike to those who need it. Hopefully, it takes off and puts more movement in the classroom.” Stephanie Doscher

Her students rotate on who uses what desk. She says she has strict rules that they are not to be used as toys or else students lose their privileges.

