Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two minors

Carlos Sican-Alvardo
Carlos Sican-Alvardo(Buena Vista County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man in Storm Lake, Iowa has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two minors.

Court documents show that 51-year-old Carlos Sican-Alvardo was sentenced for two counts of lascivious acts with a child. He was originally charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child, but those two were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Authorities say the charges come from sexual assaults that happened in 2019 and 2022 in Storm Lake. Both victims were 10 or younger at the time of the assaults.

