Omaha Tribe of Nebraska opens new casino in hopes of attracting visitors, new business

The casino's move across the street was minor, but the changes inside were major.
The casino's move across the street was minor, but the changes inside were major.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT
WALTHILL, Neb. (KTIV) - The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska launched a new casino Thursday, bringing new jobs and hopefully new visitors to the city of Walthill, Nebraska.

The Lucky 77 Casino may have only moved across the street, but there are big changes at the casino owned by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. With $2 million spent, the casino is doubling in size, and bringing new jobs to Walthill.

“That’s what’s important to us... seeing resilient tribal citizens. And that’s where we are today. And that’s something that we’re most proud of,” said Cheyenne Robinson, the secretary of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

Tribe members said they also hope the casino draws new business and visitors to Walthill. Unlike its sister casino, BlackBird Bend, Lucky 77 isn’t near a major highway.

The tribe and city are relying on the new casino to become an attraction, drawing people near.

“And so you have to have a reason to come to Walthill. And so this is just one of those reasons why you want to come to Walthill and enjoy your day and enjoy your evening,” said Mike Grant, the chairman of the board of trustees for Walthill.

The casino in Walthill is actually a class 2 gaming facility, and what that means is the machines are technically playing one giant game of “bingo” on a computer server. But with new technology, the machines are indistinguishable from those found in class 3 facilities.

Officials say they’d like to expand operations to include sports betting and class 3 games, but they’ll need to negotiate a “compact” with the state first.

