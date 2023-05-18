Omaha Tribe prepares for grand opening of new “Lucky 77″ casino

WALTHILL, Neb. (KTIV) - Walthill, Nebraska, is a small village on the Omaha Reservation. And, although the village doesn’t sit on a major highway, it does have one key attraction... the “Lucky 77 Casino”.

After 18 years in its previous building, the casino officially opens in a brand-new building Thursday morning creating *jobs* and economic growth.

KTIV’s Matt Breen spoke with Brad Appleton, the CEO of the Blackbird Bend Corporation to find out more.

“Brad, what does this new casino represent economically for Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, and the village of Walthill?” asked Matt Breen. “This project in itself represents an important advancement in the Omaha Tribe’s vision for continued economic development, development and growth,” said Brad Appleton, Chief Executive Officer for the Blackbird Bend Corporation.

“When we talk dollars and cents, how much did this project cost? How many jobs will it create?” asked Breen. “Dollars and cents wise, we’re right in the neighborhood of $2 million when it’s a complete, and it will create approximately eight new jobs at this time. And we may be looking at a couple of more in the near future,” said Appleton.

“How long has it taken to get this project from the drawing board to reality?” asked Breen. “Oh, this year has been a long one really hit. We opened a facility the original facility back in August of 2005. So, 17 plus years in the making, trying to two doors open. It’s been about two years. A lot of thought out of development, a lot of hard work and dedication has went into this project,” said Appleton.

“What does the new casino offer that the old “Lucky 77″ didn’t?” asked Breen. “As we mentioned, you know, the added jobs, greater opportunity to the community. project itself. You walk into the facility, it’s more spacious. Got new machines, variety-- added variety. We will offer a food offering snack bar, pizza, subs, stuff of that nature. But overall, you’re just going to have to come on out and take a look yourself,” said Appleton.

“For folks used to going to the old Lucky 77, they won’t have much farther to travel to get to the new casino, will they?” asked Breen. “That is correct. It’s right across the street if you’ve been to Lucky 77 before, you know you know where it’s at beautiful facility right across the street 205 Main Street, Walthill, Nebraska. If you haven’t been there, come on down and check us out,” said Appleton.

