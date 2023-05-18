Sioux City crews sent to house fire on W 2nd Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A house fire broke out Thursday in Sioux City.

The fire was reported at about 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of W 2nd Street and Allan Street. Currently, only minor flame and smoke damage can be seen on the exterior of the house. No smoke or flames were visible as of 6:20 p.m. Crews had mostly left the scene by 6:45 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries. Authorities did block off a portion of W 2nd Street, between Helmer and Allan Streets, as they took care of the fire.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information comes in.

