Siouxland Chamber delegation lobbies lawmakers for funding for airport runway, wastewater treatment plant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray DC Bureau) - It’s a big week for local leaders in the nation’s capital.

For 68 years, they’ve made this trip to lobby lawmakers for issues important to Siouxland. This year is no different as leaders try to find funding for an expansion of runways at Sioux Gateway Airport, and for needed repairs at Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant.

“Members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce came to Washington with a very clear objective,” said Molly Martinez. “They have a dollar amount ask for things that will improve business in the area, but they face an uphill battle. It comes at an unprecedented time where Washington is staring down a debt ceiling crisis.”

“It’s not just welcoming businesses,” said Kristie Vermulm-McManamy, Siouxland Chamber Executive Committee Chair. “It’s not just ribbon cuttings. It’s about talking to our lawmakers. It’s about talking to the folks who matter and getting things done when there’s an issue that affects businesses, that affect the community.”

Chamber President Chris McGowan says this year there are some consequential asks. “The Siouxland residents know that we have about a half a billion dollar expense on the horizon for wastewater infrastructure in the Sioux land tri state region,” said McGowan.

McGowan says they’re also asking for funding for the 185th Air Refueling Wing. “If we’re going to continue to see this Air National Guard unit operate for the next 75 years, as it did for the first 75 years, it’s going to require a significant capital investment in runway ramp and hangar infrastructure For the unit,” said McGowan.

But, Washington is facing a budget crisis of their own right now, which could only complicate things. “We know money’s tight,” said Vermulm-McManamy. “There are lots of issues that are important here at the U.S. Capitol, and there are lots of issues that are important here at home.”

Vermulm-McManamy says she’s hopeful that even if these funds aren’t immediately available because of this debt crisis, that funding will free up through other avenues.

The Siouxland Chamber delegation will wrap up its two-day lobbying trip on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.