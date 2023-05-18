Siouxland schools battle in opening round of region playoffs
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - BB
Denison-Schleswig 0 Storm Lake 12 F
Lawton-Bronson 2 Trinity Christian 1 F
Akron-Westfield 12 Unity Christian 1 F
SOCC
Bishop Heelan 10 BH/RV (G) 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 Sioux Center (G) 4 F
M-OC-FV 5 Western Christian (G) 6 F
Gilbert (G) 9 East Sac County 0 F
St. Albert (G) 7 Logan-Magnolia 1 F
MLB
LA Angels 1 Baltimore 3 F
Seattle 3 Boston 12 F
Cleveland 2 Chicago WSox 7 F
Cincinnati 6 Colorado 11 F
Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 0 F
Chicago Cubs 6 Houston 7 F
Minnesota 3 LOS 7 F
Washington 3 Miami 4 F
Tampa Bay 7 NY Mets 8 F/10
Arizona 5 Oakland 3 F
Kansas City 4 San Diego 3 F
Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 7 F
Milwaukee 0 St. Louis 3 F
Atlanta 6 Texas 5 F
NY Yankees 0 Toronto 3 F/10
NBA
Miami 123 Boston 116 F
