Siouxland schools battle in opening round of region playoffs

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - BB

Denison-Schleswig 0 Storm Lake 12 F

Lawton-Bronson 2 Trinity Christian 1 F

Akron-Westfield 12 Unity Christian 1 F

SOCC

Bishop Heelan 10 BH/RV (G) 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 Sioux Center (G) 4 F

M-OC-FV 5 Western Christian (G) 6 F

Gilbert (G) 9 East Sac County 0 F

St. Albert (G) 7 Logan-Magnolia 1 F

MLB

LA Angels 1 Baltimore 3 F

Seattle 3 Boston 12 F

Cleveland 2 Chicago WSox 7 F

Cincinnati 6 Colorado 11 F

Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 0 F

Chicago Cubs 6 Houston 7 F

Minnesota 3 LOS 7 F

Washington 3 Miami 4 F

Tampa Bay 7 NY Mets 8 F/10

Arizona 5 Oakland 3 F

Kansas City 4 San Diego 3 F

Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 7 F

Milwaukee 0 St. Louis 3 F

Atlanta 6 Texas 5 F

NY Yankees 0 Toronto 3 F/10

NBA

Miami 123 Boston 116 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

