Smoky skies to continue into tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Smoke continues to move through Siouxland from wildfires up in Canada.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Nebraska through noon on Friday for the unhealthy air quality.

Some of that will persist into tonight and it’s going to be a bit cooler tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

We’ll see a stronger northerly wind on Friday and that should help get rid of some of the smoke in our skies with highs cooler in the mid 60s with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

We should see plenty of sunshine over the weekend with warming temperatures as we get into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday before low 80s become likely on Sunday.

Next week will start off dry although chances of rain could increase by later in the week.

