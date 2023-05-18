Smoky skies to continue into tonight

Air Quality Alert
Air Quality Alert(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Smoke continues to move through Siouxland from wildfires up in Canada.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Nebraska through noon on Friday for the unhealthy air quality.

Some of that will persist into tonight and it’s going to be a bit cooler tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

We’ll see a stronger northerly wind on Friday and that should help get rid of some of the smoke in our skies with highs cooler in the mid 60s with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

We should see plenty of sunshine over the weekend with warming temperatures as we get into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday before low 80s become likely on Sunday.

Next week will start off dry although chances of rain could increase by later in the week.

I’ll have the latest on your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

77-year-old dies in northwest Iowa tractor crash
Casey Herwig
Cherokee man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Rueben Longoria
Sheriff: Man under influence of drugs found sleeping in Nebraska elementary school

Latest News

Another pleasant day with the chance of a spotty shower or two
Another pleasant day with the chance of a spotty shower or two
Another pleasant day with the chance of a spotty shower or two
Another pleasant day with the chance of a spotty shower or two
Future Track
A chance of some rain returns on Thursday
Future Track
A chance of some rain returns on Thursday