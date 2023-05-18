Wildfire smoke impacting parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wildfires in Canada are impacting parts of Siouxland today.

A cold front is moving into the region, and smoke from the fires in Canada is traveling with this cold front.

The NWS has issued an air quality alert for much of Minnesota, but as of right now, nothing is in effect for Siouxland counties. The smoke will continue to stick around with us until Friday. Even tonight, we could see patchy smoke move through the region.

If you suffer from any kind of respiratory illness, such as asthma, you could have some issues.

For more details about the air quality in your city, you can use the link below to check the local air quality. We will have more details on News 4 at noon about the wildfire smoke.

AirNow.gov

