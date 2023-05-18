World War II Veteran - now 103 - to lay wreath at Memorial Day ceremony

John Grindvold is 103 years-old, but he still lives in his house in Hartington, NE.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - John Grindvold is 103 years old and he’s seen a lot in his time. But he’ll have a special honor this Memorial Day weekend.

Grindvold served as a military policeman from 1944 to 1945 when World War II ended. On Saturday, May 27, Grindvold will present a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Cedar County, Nebraska.

He’s mostly quiet when asked about his service, but he lights up when asked about the Memorial Day Ceremony.

”Takes a lot of money to build what they did,” said Grindvold of the county’s memorial. “I think that shows that we’re pretty proud of everything.”

Grindvold grew up outside Hartington all his life. He married his wife just before he enlisted, and they remained married until she died 11 years ago.

”They didn’t want to see me go. That’s for sure. Because I was needed on the farm,” Grindvold said. But I’m glad I went.”

Grindvold says he served stateside, mostly in Virginia, and was discharged when World War II ended.

