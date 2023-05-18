X’s handed first loss as Dockhounds pounce early

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -In baseball no team at the professional level has finished a season perfect, it simply doesn’t happen and it’s because of nights like the Explorers had on Wednesday.

Lake Country quickly jumped on the X’s loading up the bases before a balk let in the first run of the night. The Dockhounds would then proceed to put up 10 unanswered runs.

The Explorers would put up a few runs here and there, but it was too little too late as Lake Country handed Sioux City its first loss of the season 14-6, dropping their record to 4-1.

The two teams wrap up their series on Thursday.

