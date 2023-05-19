Caught on Camera: Good Samaritans in Omaha help lift car off man pinned underneath

Good Samaritans help lift car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not all heroes wear capes. Some Good Samaritans in Omaha, Nebraska jumped into action and helped save a motorcyclist’s life.

In the video, you can see a group of bystanders working with deputies t lift a car off of the man, who was pinned underneath. And then a woman and deputy pulled him out.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying some Good Samaritans who...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying some Good Samaritans who helped rescue a motorcycle crash victim on Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023.(Gina Dvorak | Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the video to Facebook. They are looking for the people who helped, so they can thank them for their bravery. As for the victim, as of Friday morning, his condition is not known.

DCSO VIDEO: Watch the rescue

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Anyone who might know any of those who helped with the rescue is asked to call 402-444-3577 or message the DCSO Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Benito Curiel
Over 400 fentanyl pills found after pursuit ends in Sioux City
Rueben Longoria
Sheriff: Man under influence of drugs found sleeping in Nebraska elementary school
Students at William Monroe High School are having to pay thousands of dollars after a senior...
High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank
Wildfire smoke impacting parts of Siouxland
Wildfire smoke impacting parts of Siouxland

Latest News

Good Samaritans help lift car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha
A swimmer enjoys a trip down the waterslide at Lewis Pool.
Sioux City public pools and splash pads to open soon
Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel
Storm Lake Police: Teen sent to hospital after being struck by SUV
Sioux City crews sent to house fire on W 2nd Street