Caught on Camera: Good Samaritans in Omaha help lift car off man pinned underneath

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not all heroes wear capes. Some Good Samaritans in Omaha, Nebraska jumped into action and helped save a motorcyclist’s life.

In the video, you can see a group of bystanders working with deputies t lift a car off of the man, who was pinned underneath. And then a woman and deputy pulled him out.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying some Good Samaritans who helped rescue a motorcycle crash victim on Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023. (Gina Dvorak | Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the video to Facebook. They are looking for the people who helped, so they can thank them for their bravery. As for the victim, as of Friday morning, his condition is not known.

DCSO VIDEO: Watch the rescue

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Anyone who might know any of those who helped with the rescue is asked to call 402-444-3577 or message the DCSO Facebook page.

