Explorers walk off to wrap up homestand

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -You want to hit the road with a good taste in your mouth and the Explorers did just that when Jake Sanford sent everyone home happy with a walk off single in the 10th inning to win the rubber match between the X’s and Dockhounds and wrap up their homestand with a win.

It was a pitcher’s duel of a game with X’s starter Solomon Bates going 7 innings striking out 11 and giving up one lone run.

Sioux City hits the road as they have a matchup with Kane County on Friday first pitch is set for 6:30 in Geneva, Illinois.

