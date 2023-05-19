Explorers walk off to wrap up homestand

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -You want to hit the road with a good taste in your mouth and the Explorers did just that when Jake Sanford sent everyone home happy with a walk off single in the 10th inning to win the rubber match between the X’s and Dockhounds and wrap up their homestand with a win.

It was a pitcher’s duel of a game with X’s starter Solomon Bates going 7 innings striking out 11 and giving up one lone run.

Sioux City hits the road as they have a matchup with Kane County on Friday first pitch is set for 6:30 in Geneva, Illinois.

