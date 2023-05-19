Iowa high school state track meet begins in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -It was a busy day here at Drake University as High School athletes all across Iowa are competing at State Track and Field, now let’s jump right into the action and see how the Siouxland athletes did.

Frank Lewis of Westwood Sloan is off to a quick start in the Boys 4A 100 Meter, He would make a strong push late to try and take first but just misses out and take home second in his heat with a time of 51.28, which is something he is proud of.

“Second is great,” said Lewis. “I came into state knowing that I had to beat a high school record.”

Same event in heat 3 Theo Moseman of Lawton Bronson, gets on his high horse early and tries to close late but falls just short. with an impressive time of 48.87 he made the most of one of his final races.

“At the end of the race I was just thinking like this is my last race as a senior in open,” said Moseman. “So, I got to give it 110%, going into to it so I just finished to the line as hard as I could.”

Shifting gears hear to the boys 2A Shuttle Hurdles and the Central Lyon Lions are roaring through this one, they cruise to an easy 1st place in their heat and qualify for finals with a time of 1:01.65

“We were just trying to play it smooth try and not get anyone disqualified, and just make it to the next round,” said Central Lyon hurdler Andrew Austin. “We can run faster, Preparation has been a lot more than last year, we knew that coming in Spirit Lake wouldn’t be in our district, and we have a good shot at winning, so every weekend we’ve been running hurdles getting ready for now.”

The Hinton Black Hawks Girls 4x800 Relay team is strides ahead of second place in heat 1. That lead would only grow as the race wore on and eventually would be capped off with a time of 9:50.

The Okoboji Pioneers are leading the way in the 2A Boys 4X8 and they would put the pedal to the floor on the last go around and come away with a state championship with a time of 7:59.21.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.