Mental heath services in Iowa schools receive millions in federal funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More federal money is coming to Iowa to support mental health services, especially in schools.

For nearly a year now, the bipartisan ‘Safer Communities Act’ has expanded mental health services in communities and schools. This week, the Biden Administration awarded millions in new grant funding for school-based mental health services.

Those dollars will also support the pipeline of mental health professionals in districts with the greatest need.

Two schools in Iowa received funding through the Mental Health Service Professional grant program. The University of Iowa received more than a million dollars and the Eddyville-Blakesburg Fremont Community School District in southeast Iowa received roughly three-quarters of a million dollars.

In addition to those dollars, another $200 million is available to states and Tribal organizations to strengthen 988 services, the National Suicide and Crisis Line.

Later this month, the Biden Administration says another $9 million will be awarded to support mobile crisis response teams in the U.S. to help adults and kids experiencing a crisis with an immediate need.

