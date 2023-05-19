Second graders receive free bike helmets, learn lesson on brain injuries

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Second graders in South Sioux City received a fun surprise Friday morning: Free bike helmets from Opportunities Unlimited, a non-profit focused on brain injuries.

Previously a smaller affair, Opportunities Unlimited is now able to donate roughly 1,7000 helmets this year, thanks to corporate sponsor Vern Eide. Each classmate in attendance chose a new helmet, and heard a short presentation about the dangers of concussions and traumatic brain injuries.

Opportunities Unlimited focuses on second graders to distribute the helmets, because that’s the age when many kids start to ride bikes, but are impressionable enough to build good habits.

“They really just soak up the message of safety and really pick up on the messages that we hope that they do. And we feel like they’re just very impressionable, and it’s a good age to get them thinking about helmet safety,” said Jennifer McCabe, the president and CEO of Opportunities Unlimited.

Second-Grader Oakley Gill said she has three bikes and picked out a helmet to match. Gill said she also learned some things from the presentation about how to safely ride her bike.

”I learned some stuff... To ride with traffic,” she said.

By the time they finish next week, Opportunities Unlimited will have participated in about 20 assemblies just like the one in South Sioux.

