Sioux City public pools and splash pads to open soon

A swimmer enjoys a trip down the waterslide at Lewis Pool.
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The time for summer swimming is nearly here as the public pools and splash pads in Sioux City are set to open in just a few weeks.

City officials say once the pools open for the season they will be open Monday through Sunday. The opening dates for the pools are below:

  • Riverside Pool opens May 27
    • Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily
  • Leif Erikson Pool opens June 3
    • Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily
  • Lewis Pool opens June 3
    • Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Swimming pool admission rates at the Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools are $4 for adults and $3 for children. It is $5 for adults and $4 for children at the Riverside pool.

Registration for swimming lessons is available online at https://webtrac.sioux-city.org or by calling (712) 279-6126.

Assistance for low-income families is available. Qualifying families will receive a booklet of 25 free pool passes for either Leif Erikson or Lewis Pools and may enroll children in one free “Learn To Swim” session. For details on qualification requirements, call Sioux City Parks & Recreation at (712) 279-6126 or stop by the department’s office at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center. They’re open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sioux City’s splash pads open Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 27. Operating hours for each location are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Splash Pad Locations:

  • Dale Street Park, 1514 Dale Street
  • Cook Park, 505 Market Street
  • Leeds Park, Central & 41st Street
  • Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive
  • Rose Hill, 1431 Grandview Blvd.

More information about summer aquatics is available at www.siouxcityparksandrec.com.

