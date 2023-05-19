Smoke could return to Siouxland today

By Jacob Howard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Yesterday we had smoke move into the region from the wildfire smoke in Canada. It caused much of Siouxland to have very unhealthy air quality and also caused visibility issues. Nebraska is still under an air quality alert until noon today. Even if you are not under this alert, use caution if you have any respiratory issues.

You can check your city’s air quality here at this website: Air Quality Index (AQI) | AirNow.gov

Today, the possibility of more smoke moving in is still there, but we are not forecasting it to be as bad as yesterday. Highs will be on the cooler side today as they only climb into the 50s and 60s. The wind will be breezy out of the north, up to 15 to 20 miles per hour, with partly cloudy skies across much of the region.

Tonight, lows will be in the 30s and 40s with wind out of the north up to 15 miles per hour. We will also see mostly clear skies as the cold front continues to move through the region.

The rest of the weekend will be sunny and warm across the region, with highs in the 70s and 80s and our wind starting to come out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We could also see some smoke move into the region this weekend, but nothing like we saw yesterday.

Even into next week, we will see the warming trend continue with above-average high temperatures and then a chance of some rain and thunderstorms at the end of next week.

I will give all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

