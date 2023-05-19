Warmer weather returns over the weekend

Forecast Highs Tomorrow(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A stronger northerly wind for our Friday gave us slightly better conditions in regards to the smoke but temperatures that stayed cooler than average along with a north wind that gusted over 25 miles per hour at times.

Now get ready for some weekend warming.

It will be rather cool heading into our Friday night and early Saturday morning when lows could dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday will see nice warming as we head into the mid 70s under a sunny sky and not much wind.

That warming trend will then continue into Sunday with highs getting into the low 80s still with a mostly sunny sky.

Highs in the low to mid 80s will stick around for most of next week, but we’ll have to wait until later in the week for any rain chances to move back into the forecast.

I’ll have the latest on your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

