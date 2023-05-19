Woodbury County Supervisors to hold third reading on wind turbine ordinance change

The third and final reading for an ordinance change for wind turbines is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23.(ktiv)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is one reading away from changing ordinances that dictate where wind turbines can and can’t be built.

The ordinance change would expand the distance a turbine can be from an incorporated town within the county, or from a conservation area.

Tuesday night supervisors passed the second of three readings to expand setbacks to two miles from incorporated cities and a mile from conservation areas which was changed from a half mile setback passed in the third reading.

At that meeting, several people expressed a desire for a five-mile setback.

Officials at MidAmerican Energy are looking to compromise with a one-mile setback from incorporated cities. That’s something some members of the public favor.

Supervisors are expected to hold the third and final reading Tuesday, May 23rd.

