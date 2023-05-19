Woodbury County Supervisors to hold third reading on wind turbine ordinance change

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is one reading away from changing ordinances that dictate where wind turbines can and can’t be built.

The ordinance change would expand the distance a turbine can be from an incorporated town within the county, or from a conservation area.

Tuesday night supervisors passed the second of three readings to expand setbacks to two miles from incorporated cities and a mile from conservation areas which was changed from a half mile setback passed in the third reading.

At that meeting, several people expressed a desire for a five-mile setback.

Officials at MidAmerican Energy are looking to compromise with a one-mile setback from incorporated cities. That’s something some members of the public favor.

Supervisors are expected to hold the third and final reading Tuesday, May 23rd.

