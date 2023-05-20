Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Students at William Monroe High School are having to pay thousands of dollars after a senior...
High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank
Benito Curiel
Over 400 fentanyl pills found after pursuit ends in Sioux City
The casino's move across the street was minor, but the changes inside were major.
Omaha Tribe of Nebraska opens new casino in hopes of attracting visitors, new business
Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel
Storm Lake Police: Teen sent to hospital after being struck by SUV

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. President Joe Biden’s...
Debt limit talks seem to make little headway as Biden, world leaders watch from afar for progress
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson on their wedding...
Bride killed in crash didn’t want wedding night to end, widowed groom says
Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma.
‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis