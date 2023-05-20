Record-breaking shot-puts highlight successful day for Siouxland at NSAA State Track Meet in Omaha

By Jayson Moeller and Amber Salas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It was an exciting day in Omaha for the third day of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet, full of plenty of competition.

One showdown was in the Class C boys shot put where two Siouxlanders battled setting state meet records along the way. It was just a show in the Class C boys shot put. Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir heaves one out for 61 feet, 11- and one-half inches good enough to set a new state meet record.

But then Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper says he’s not done yet launching one for 63 feet, 7- and one-half inches. And that is the new state meet record moments later to make him a two-time state champion.

“It means a lot that I put in all the hard work just to get a gold medal. It feels pretty good that I have both records for Class C,” said Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic senior.

Now we go to the Class C boys triple jump. Oakland-Craig’s LJ McNeill gets a PR and new school record 44 feet. 6.75 for third place. Happy to be back after straining a hamstring early on in the season.

“Coming back and competing was really great, and honestly getting a new PR and also a new school record, so that was great to come back just like that,” said LJ McNeill Oakland-Craig Senior.

Rounding out the field events was the class D boy’s high jump. Plainview’s Spencer Hille takes a third-place finish clearing the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches.

Now we take things out to the track starting with the Girls Class C 4x800 relay. And its the ladies of Cedar Catholic keeping the pace giving it their all to cross the line in third place at 10:06.06.

“It’s just awesome, you know not very many people get this opportunity, so to be able to do it with my best friends is just awesome,” said Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic 4x800 anchor.

Now the boys get in action starting with the Class D 4x800, its Wausa taking a third-place finish here as well with a final time of 8:33.75.

And back to Class C... the Cedar Catholic Trojans on fire once again. Carson Noecker gets the Trojans back in the race, then its Carson Arens anchoring the team to a first-place finish, back-to-back state champions with a final time of 8:16.74.

“I was like, ‘Oooof, Noecker doing what Noecker does. He literally does that all year long for us so I’m super proud of him. It just felt so good. I’m proud of my guys and the way we persevered you know,” said Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic Boys 4x800 Anchor.

