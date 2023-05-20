Siouxland athletes continue success at Iowa High School State Track Meet

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It was a busy second day in Des Moines for Siouxland athletes, as they tried to have a successful day at Drake.

the Lawton-Bronson Eagles took flight in the Class 1A Girls distance medley. The group would come in with a time of 4:12.83 seconds, good enough to earn them second place on the podium.

“These girls are so great, they are such a positive energy to have on the team every day, they work incredibly hard. and when it comes to making it to state there is really nothing that we could have done better I think we all put in the work, and we just made sure when we got here, we weren’t going to leave anything on the track.”

Sioux City East is looking to place in the Girls 4A 4x200 Relay, and they would do just that with a finishing time of 1:43.91. The Black Raiders will take home the bronze.

The Lawton-Bronson Eagles boys 4x200 team crushed a state record today with a time of 1:28.7. An accomplishment the team is so proud of.

To a field event now and Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield throwing discus and he would claim 1st place with a throw of 161.08

“Just the competition really, everyone here is the best in 1A and pushes me to be the best, I’m very grateful for everyone that’s help get me to this point thankful for my coach, he coached me up to be here and perform as well as I did today.”

