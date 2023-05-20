‘Tough times don’t last, but tough people do’, Walt Fiegel’s legacy lives on after 20 years

Walt Fiegel Foundation was established in 2004.
Walt Fiegel Foundation was established in 2004.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 19, 2023
Sergeant Bluff, IA (KTIV) - “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do”, was the late Sioux City East football coach Walt Fiegel’s motto, and it lives on through the foundation that bears his name. Since his death in 2003, the Walt Fiegel Foundation has awarded scholarships to high school graduates. Now in its 20th year, the foundation carries on the love and compassion Fiegel had for students.

Through the years, the foundation has continued to grow. In the first year, two students got scholarships from the foundation, and this year 20 students received scholarships.

The scholarships go to students who show hard work, character, and dedication. It’s just one way to keep Fiegel’s legacy alive.

“He was an advocate for kids. He was the type of person that made everyone feel like they were special. Whether it was the star player, whether it was the equipment manager, whether it was the kicker, he had the knack,” said Dave Croston, a founding board member of the Walt Fiegel Foundation.

Friday night, scholarship recipients and those who are a part of the foundation, attended a celebration dinner.

Those scholarship recipients say the generosity means a lot to them.

“I’m really grateful that the Walt Fiegel Foundation is contributing to me furthering my education,” said Lidya Tadesse, an East High graduate who will be attending Harvard University next year.

“It’s great to hear that people in our community are trying to invest in our education,” said Anthony Marquez, a Dakota Valley graduate who will be attending the University of Minnesota.

Croston says support from the Siouxland community is the reason why they have been able to grow. They hope Fiegel’s legacy will continue to impact students’ lives for years to come.

