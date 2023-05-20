Warming trend continues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures have been slowly but surely picking up back into the 70s. This week, we’ll continue to warm up even more, getting into the 80s.

Tonight, will be quiet and mild with lows in the upper 40s. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.

Sunshine will return tomorrow with our highs getting into the lower 80s.

Tomorrow night, lows will be in the mid 50s. We might see a few clouds, but for we will stay mostly clear.

Temperatures will once again pick up into the lower 80s on Monday. The sunshine we’ve been enjoying will stick around as well.

Tuesday will look quite similar to the days prior with lots of sunshine. Highs will pick up even more into the mid 80s.

More clouds will move in on Wednesday, giving us partly cloudy skies. However, it will stay warm with highs getting into the mid 80s again.

Thursday is where we could start to see some changes to our quiet weather pattern. I’ll have more about the changes we can expect towards the end the week coming up tonight on News 4 at 6 and 10.

**PROGRAMMING NOTE: “News 4: At Six” will air at 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.