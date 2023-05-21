Another nice day here in Siouxland, but smoke is likely again.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland, and happy Sunday! Today was a warm and sunny start to the new work week, as highs climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s across much of Siouxland and the Midwest with winds up to 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, lows will dip down into the 50s across all of Siouxland with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly clear skies. It will be another nice and quiet night here in Siouxland. There is a chance to see some smoke move into the area this evening and tonight from the wildfires in Canada.

Monday will be another nice sunny day here in Siouxland, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s once again and wind out of the southeast up to 15 or maybe 20 miles per hour. There is also another chance to see some more smoke move into the region. The good news is that we are forecasting the smoke to stay in the atmosphere, not like what we saw last week with the ground smoke.

The rest of our work week will be sunny, warm, and above average, with highs in the 80s for much of the week. Then, by this upcoming weekend (Memorial Day Weekend), there is a chance of seeing some scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. I’m not forecasting anything severe at this point, but there is a chance.

